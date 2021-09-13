Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $98.60 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $98,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.48. 221,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.