Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

