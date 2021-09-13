Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,447 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,447 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $52,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

TROW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

