Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,811 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,811 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

