Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $688,704.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $941,946.78 and approximately $688,704.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

