SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

