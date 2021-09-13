South State Corp Acquires 43,314 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

