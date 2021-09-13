South State Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

South State Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.50. 23,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

