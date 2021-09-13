South State Corp Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

South State Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.1% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.97. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

