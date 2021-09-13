South State Corp Sells 11,280 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp decreased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,033. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

