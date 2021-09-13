Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

