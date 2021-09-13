Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

