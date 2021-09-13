Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

