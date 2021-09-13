SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Cut by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

