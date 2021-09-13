SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,759,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after buying an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.83 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

