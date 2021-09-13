SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 834.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,628 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

