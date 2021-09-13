Spectrecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00049851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00122283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.32 or 0.00616707 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00018611 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044050 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.