Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $63.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

