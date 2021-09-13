Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

SPR stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.