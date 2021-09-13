StakedZEN Price Tops $82.26 on Top Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.26 or 0.00181713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $838.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

