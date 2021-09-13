Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after buying an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

