Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.