Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

