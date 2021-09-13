Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

