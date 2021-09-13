State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $126,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $363.07 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.