State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $73,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,165 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,504. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.