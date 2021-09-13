State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $105,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $301.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.68 and a 200 day moving average of $341.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,792 shares of company stock valued at $107,844,601 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

