State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,546 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $112,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

