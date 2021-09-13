Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE: SCM):

9/3/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2021 – Stellus Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. "

Shares of SCM opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

