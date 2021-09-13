Step Finance (STEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $37.42 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00083457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00121659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00174436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,244.25 or 0.99751489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.18 or 0.07140621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00931908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

