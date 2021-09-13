Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 394% compared to the typical volume of 1,109 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 183,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,016. The stock has a market cap of $914.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.