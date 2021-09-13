Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $742,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,201,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,484,258.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,200 shares of company stock worth $12,266,330 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

