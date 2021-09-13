Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

