Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

