Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 541 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.66% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $9,408,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 56,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

