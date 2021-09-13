Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 848,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $42.72 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

