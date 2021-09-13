Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 33.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 520.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 1,798.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

