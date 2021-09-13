Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.91%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

