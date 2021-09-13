SuperLauncher Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $156,020.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.63 or 1.00349775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.49 or 0.07252470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

