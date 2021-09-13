SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.96 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $260,523.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

