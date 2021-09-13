Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$1.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

