SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HQY. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

HQY stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,379.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.