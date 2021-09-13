SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $51.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

