Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$25.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

