Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of PDC Energy worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $41.89 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

