Swiss National Bank Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT opened at $152.03 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

