Swiss National Bank Sells 13,100 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.