Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $102.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

