Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

SNCR stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

