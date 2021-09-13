Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

